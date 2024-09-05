Studio Technologies Takes Gaming Audio Support to the Next Level—Here's How

As SCN discovered at InfoComm 2024, esports is scoring high for Pro AV and Studio Technologies is keeping up with that trend. Its upgraded Model 207A eSports Console maintains the look, feel, and functionality as the original Model 207 but adds additional features catered specifically to the gaming and esports market.

The Model 207A supports a player’s complete audio and intercom needs by means of a compact, PoE-powered unit. The range of supported features can help make eSports events more compelling, allowing production personnel, team coaches, and fans to hear what the players are hearing, including their discussions during game play. An audio masking solution provides the added benefit of preventing teams from hearing their competitors or the event commentators.

To facilitate audio masking needs, the Model 207A adds a second two-channel (stereo) headphone output. Located on the unit’s back panel, the new headphone output utilizes a three-conductor 3.5mm TRS jack, which allows wired earbuds to be directly connected. The Studio Technologies’ STcontroller software application has also been revised to make the audio source selection associated with the headset output be more flexible as well as adding support for the new headphone output. These updates are especially beneficial for eSports applications where a player needs to receive both game and masking audio.

Headsets, often with large, over-ear headphone earpads, are often sent “white” noise for masking. The Model 207A incorporates an internal source of masking audio as well as allowing an external source to be utilized. The internal source of masking audio can help minimize the chance that esports players will hear live audio that’s present in a game venue. The Model 207A’s new headphone output, containing the player’s desired audio source material, would be connected to earbuds. These earbuds would be placed in the player’s ear, under the headphone earpads associated with the headset.

“Both the Model 207A and the original Model 207 provide a set of LED indicators that can project out the bottom of the units’ enclosure,” said Gordon Kapes, president of Studio Technologies. “The primary purpose of these LEDs is to add ‘pizzazz,’ visual excitement to an otherwise mundane piece of hardware. The original Model 207 used LEDs that were blue in color. The Model 207A has LEDs that can light in either blue or red. An updated version of the STcontroller application includes the ability to configure the color of the LEDs, allowing sets of Model 207A units to be more easily identified. As an example, deploying a “blue team” and a “red team” can be easily implemented, as well has having a group of units identified by having their LEDs completely disabled.”

In addition to new features, the Model 207A’s circuitry has been updated to improve the unit’s overall audio performance. While the Model 207 was designed for professional applications, the revised Model 207A offers small but significant improvements in several areas, including a lower noise floor and increased flexibility.