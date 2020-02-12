Students saved nearly $5M with Penn State's open educational resources (EdScoop)

"Penn State announced last week that its initiative to enable access to higher education by lowering the cost of textbooks and other course materials has made serious progress, saving students a combined $4.8 million over the past three years."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If you have ever questioned the power of OER, you won't want to miss this article. Read how students at Penn State have seen massive savings over the past three years, and then ask yourself this: is your institution offering the same kinds of resources? If not, are you doing students a disservice?