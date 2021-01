"Flexibility, communication and strong engagement with students have helped to boost their success during COVID-19, say higher education administrators in a recent webinar."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As the pandemic has caused shifts to course delivery, it has also changed what students need to be successful in their academic journeys. EdTech Magazine shares advice to help make learning more flexible and engaging to best serve learners in these disruptive times.