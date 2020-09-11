Student Success Amid the Pandemic: Let Technology Bring You Closer (The EvoLLLution)

"2020 has been filled with disruption and uncertainty. Those of us in post-secondary education have been tested for months–tested on our ability to adapt, transform, and innovate. I could have never anticipated working virtually for six months (and still counting) without any notice or opportunity to prepare for the transition to all-virtual, online student support."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Technology can be a helpful tool for connection and relationship building, especially when face-to-face meetings are not possible. Read how you can deliver a high-touch experience from afar with the right tools and tactics.