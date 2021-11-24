Student Perspective: An Adult Learner Navigates Asynchronous Online Classes (EdTech Magazine)

"I remember it like it was yesterday: the look on my father’s face when I told him he would become a grandfather before my high school graduation. He was crestfallen. My family had always planned for me to get a traditional college education. At that moment, however, my plans to get a degree in English seemed to vanish before our eyes."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

All students are different, and a one-size-fits-all solution to online learning cannot serve learners with varying needs and realities. This perspective highlights the importance of keeping the student experience in mind as solutions are crafted; for instance, some students who hold down full-time jobs can be best served via asynchronous modalities.