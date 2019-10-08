Student data exposed in U. Pittsburgh email attachment (EdScoop)

"In an email notifying students at the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health of balances due, an administrator accidentally attached a spreadsheet with financial data not intended for the recipients, a university spokesperson told Edscoop Monday."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

It doesn't always come down to hackers — sometimes, sensitive student data gets exposed via non-malicious mistakes. This underscores the importance of training campus staff and adding extra security to documents with sensitive information.