Student-Centered Learning and Student Buy-In (Inside Higher Ed)

"Faculty buy-in is a common challenge to curricular innovation. But what about students? What hurdles, if any, do they represent when it comes to adopting a more student-centered pedagogy? After all, taking notes during a lecture is arguably less demanding than engaging in more active learning."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

We often worry about faculty buy-in when discussing pedagogical shifts, but what about the learners themselves? This study puts student buy-in perspective — the graphs are especially interesting as they visualize a dramatic shift over time.