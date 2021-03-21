Stem Audio 2.0 Firmware Upgrade Now Available

The What: The Stem Audio firmware upgrade (version 2.0) will provide a number of important features for Stem Audio Ecosystem customers, including individual microphone and speaker mute, AES 128-bit encryption, better audio performance, and the ability to pair up to 10 audio endpoints in a single room.

The What Else: The joining and splitting rooms feature will allow users to pair up to four rooms with up to 10 audio devices total. When someone selects their first room, it becomes the main room, and all settings on other Hubs are bypassed and saved for later. Once the rooms are combined, the RoomDesign will be empty, allowing users to create a new design for the combined room. After the new design is created, users will be able to initiate RoomAdapt and RoomCheck in the newly combined room in order to optimize performance.

[The Integration Guide to Conferencing & Collaboration]

With the implementation of 2.0, an additional layer of security is added by upgrading devices to be equipped with AES 128-bit encryption. This enhanced protocol ensures end-to-end encryption between devices within a customer’s organization, keeping their audio data safe and secure.

The Bottom Line: The release of Stem 2.0 allows customers to grow their ecosystem to up to 10 audio devices (plus Stem Control’s and SIP phone line) in one room. This feature will give users the flexibility to expand device capabilities and create endless combinations to cover even their most challenging environments.