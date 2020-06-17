Staying Connected in the Remote Environment (The EvoLLLution)

"While faculty and learners remain in the remote environment until further notice, communication is the lifeline between each other and the institution. Students need to feel connected to their campus, and as more time passes, it will be even more important for institutions to create a welcoming and connected environment for potential students."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When in-person interaction isn't possible, fostering meaningful connection remotely is even more important. Read how schools are getting creative to keep current and prospective students engaged and in touch.