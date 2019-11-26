States need better data to meet student expectations (eCampus News)

"Reliable data use is key to improving student outcomes, and a new framework from the Institute for Higher Education Policy highlights some of the barriers states face as they attempt to use data effectively."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

There's no doubt that data will help institutions better meet students need. Data can also play a pivotal role in helping schools stay agile and resilient. But to unlock the full potential of data, states need more systematic approaches. Read the argument in today's eCampus News feature.