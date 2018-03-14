Stampede Big Book Tour Heads to Boston Area on March 22

Stampede is taking the 2018 Big Book of AV Tour and Conference Series to Danvers, MA, giving Boston-area technology integrators, resellers, and end users a firsthand experience of some of the latest in AV and related technologies.

“Boston has long been a major epicenter of technology in everything from professional audio, imaging, software, and of course, computing,” said Stampede president and COO Kevin Kelly. “With 74 colleges and universities, like MIT and Harvard, located in and around the Boston area, the city has a passionate and talented workforce that’s fundamental to the increase of startup growth and development in the area. This, along with their innovative economy and citywide support for young startups, make it an important stop on our 2018 Big Book of AV Tour. We look forward to hosting industry professionals in the Boston area and providing them with technology updates and training forums for their total business needs.”

The day will begin at 9:00 a.m. with a dealer panel discussion, followed by the Tech Showcase Exhibit where attendees and manufacturers will meet one-on-one to discuss the latest products, systems and services. A complimentary breakfast will also be served during the showcase.

Like the previous stop in the Chicago area, the event will feature the Samsung Experience Demo Room. Guided tours will begin at 10:00 a.m. and will occur every 30 minutes for the duration of the event.

The day will also feature a series of onsite presentations that include: “Overview of the Drone/UAS Industry and Business Potential” and “Drone Video Systems: A New AV Category for a New Age of Opportunities,” both of which will be led by dean of the School of Flight Training at Unmanned Vehicle University, Paul Dragos. Additional presentations include: NEC’s “10 Steps to a Successful Video Wall,” Samsung’s “All-in-One e-Board Solutions,” “Understanding the Benefits of 4L Projection” by Optoma, and “Video Wall Solutions” from Leyard and Planar.

The daylong event will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Boston North Shore (50 Ferncroft Rd. Danvers, MA 01923). Attendee registration is now open here.