Stackable Credentialing: Redefining the Modern Community College (The EvoLLLution)

"Stackable credentials are becoming a common pathway for students to reach more advanced academic outcomes and high-quality employment in lockstep. In this interview Sandra Kurtinitis reflects on the importance of stackable credentials in delivering in the mission of community colleges and discusses some of the challenges to creating a culture of stackability."—Source: The EvoLLLution

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Designing stackable credentials doesn't just create opportunities, it also crafts a culture with benefits for students, institutions, and employers alike. If your school has yet to embrace stackability, the time is now.