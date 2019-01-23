Stackability is a Learning Strategy (Inside Higher Ed)

"'New education technologies are rarely disruptive but instead are domesticated by existing cultures and systems,' write Justin Reich and José A. Ruipérez-Valiente ('The MOOC Pivot,' Science 11 Jan 2019: Vol. 363, Issue 6423, pp. 130-131, DOI:). While the authors view this as a bug in higher education, in fact it is a feature."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

These authors take a deep dive into credentialing, from MOOCs to the potential of stackability, to underscore the value of iterations and derivative models that have evolved since massive online open courses first hit the scene. Yes, things have changed, but these authors make the case for that being a very good thing.