Spitfire Creative Technologies Acquires Green Hippo

Spitfire Creative Technologies has completed the acquisition of Green Hippo, a developer and manufacturer of media servers and digital display products with offices in the U.K. and the U.S. The strategic move further expands Spitfire’s reach across commercial integration, live events and creative video technology.

“For 18 years, Green Hippo and Hippotizer have been part of live events around the world," Emma Marlow, CEO of Green Hippo said. "We have grown well and want to continue growing. Becoming a member of the Spitfire family allows Green Hippo to focus on growing further and faster. We look forward to their strong organizational support so we can do more to help our customers and users around the world deliver the best live video experiences.”

Spitfire also owns tvONE and Magenta Research, manufacturers of video processing and signal distribution products. With complimentary technologies all addressing AV, the combined companies will better address a wide range of markets globally from broadcast to large venue entertainment, according to the company.

"Green Hippo and tvONE each have core competencies in technology and customer focus that, when combined, provide superior solutions for both fixed installation and live events customers," said Denise Nemchev, president and CEO of tvONE. "Most important is the comprehensive value we bring our customers across the combined platform.”

The companies will continue to go to market with sales, branding, and distribution independently as further growth synergies materialize over the next few quarters.