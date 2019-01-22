Spinitar Retools Leadership

Spinitar, number 27 on SCN's Top 50 list, has added an executive vice president of corporate development and promoted Craig Petorella to regional vice president.

Craig Petorella with his family.

Petorella began working in the AV industry as a field technician in early 2004. Having worked in integration leadership roles over the past several years, Petorella recently acted as a project manager for team verticals at Spinitar. In his new role, Petorella will lead six teams in the Pacific fegion, improving and expanding the teams, while fully encompassing Spinitar’s mission of, “Fun and World Class.”

“Career growth at Spinitar is a top priority of our organization," said Spinitar principal, Jay Rogina. "We encourage growth from within and we are proud to have demonstrated that in the case of Craig Petorella. Jeff [Jeff Irvin, principal, Spinitar] and I have high hopes that Craig will bring great things to our organization.”

Dirk Williams has joined Spinitar as its executive vice president of corporate development, with experience in both enterprise development and human resources. Williams has experience with crafting long-term, sustainable growth strategies, which has allowed him to have a hand in operations, finance, sales, and human resources. He has been involved with strategy development for Best Buy, ConAgra Foods, and Thomson-Reuters, and has worked with Pillsbury in IT and Marketing and Victoria’s Secret in finance positions.

Dirk Williams

In his new position, Williams aspires to grow Spinitar to a Top 10 integrator and believes that he can do that by cultivating the culture of the company. He plans to establish a framework for long-term growth that will expand upon the culture that Spinitar was founded upon. This will include attracting top-notch talent, gaining alignment around the mission and vision, and risk management within the California business climate.

“We’re very excited to have Dirk join the Spinitar Family," said Spinitar Irvin. "We’re excited to see Dirk’s big company experience help drive significant growth for us in the coming years.”