Spinitar and Drake Systems Group Merge

Drake Systems Group (DSG) has merged with Spinitar. DSG’s president David Drake will now serve as regional vice president of Spinitar’s Healthcare division.

DSG formed in 2003 and focused on supporting the AV needs of hospitals, universities, medical office buildings, healthcare architects, healthcare contractors, and medical device manufacturers. Drake joins Spinitar with more than 25 years of experience and s tasked with expanding the company's healthcare footprint, Drake will support a wide range of medical industries, providing clients with AV/IT solutions that optimize workflows, improve patient experiences, and deepen healthcare education.

“We are thrilled to have David Drake join our leadership team,” said Spinitar principal Jay Rogina. “We are confident that David’s level of expertise, in one of the fastest-growing AV markets, will provide customers with advanced technology, designed and built to positively influence people’s lives—while also strengthening Spinitar’s healthcare division.”