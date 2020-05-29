Sound Productions Expands Eligibility for Annual Scholarship

For the fourth consecutive year, Sound Productions is offering a scholarship to one student in pursuit of a technical audiovisual degree. SoundPro CEO Joshua Curlett established the scholarship in 2017, and the company is making some changes to strengthen its impact and honor an important part of Sound Production’s history.

The scholarship has been renamed to honor the company's late executive vice president Jeffrey Lance Humphrey; the annual $2,500 award will now be called the Jeffrey Humphrey Technical Scholarship.

“This scholarship will honor one of our leaders who was very passionate about education," said Curlett. “He constantly advocated for education and he’d be proud that we are investing in the next generation.”

SoundPro is also expanding the scholarship’s eligibility this year. Formerly a regional award, students across the U.S. can apply. “We wanted this opportunity to match our expansion into Wisconsin and other future metroplexes," Curlett explained. "It was the right time to extend our reach so that we can support youth across the nation, not just locally.”

To learn more about the scholarship or to apply, visit soundpro.com/cares