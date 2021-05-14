SoundPro Awards 2021 Jeff Humphrey Technical Scholarship

Dallas-based Sound Productions (SoundPro) has selected this year’s recipients of the Jeff Humphrey Technical Scholarship. SoundPro CEO Joshua Curlett established the scholarship in 2010 and renamed it in 2020 in memory of the late Jeff Humphrey, a SoundPro legacy leader.

“This scholarship honors one of our leaders with something he was very passionate about,” said Curlett. “He constantly advocated for education and he’d be proud that these dollars are helping send kids to school.”

The annual scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior in pursuit of a technical audiovisual degree in the amount of $2,500. This year, SoundPro received so many qualified applicants that the company elected to award two $2,500 scholarships, a company first.

The 2021 recipients of the SoundPro Jeff Humphrey Technical Scholarship are Elizabeth Casanova, who will be attending Belmont University for a Media Productions degree and Amber Hess, who will be attending Stephen F. Austin University's School of Theatre for a Technical Theatre degree with a lighting design emphasis.

SoundPro says it is committed to contributing to the innovation and growth of the audiovisual industry and will continue to look for creative ways to help advance the industry’s future leaders.