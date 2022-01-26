Sotto Voce: Yamaha Offers New Speech Privacy System

Yamaha is broadening its support for productive and confidential conferences and meetings with the new VSP-2 Speech Privacy System. Designed to be quickly retrofitted in almost any office, the system features Yamaha's high-performance audio technology that prevents speech privacy problems by effectively reducing human voice intelligibility with customizable sound options. System components include the VSP-CU2 control unit with user-selectable sound types and volume levels, supporting two, four, or eight VSP-SP2 speakers.

[Yamaha UC on Conferencing Audio]

Yamaha's VSP-2 Speech Privacy System prevents information leakage and avoids high concentration of sound masking audio to create an environment that's easy to converse in almost any office meeting space. The system can be installed around huddle spaces, open conversation areas, and in front of and between small to medium rooms. The unique system layers in three key features for optimal sound masking: high-performance Info-Masking technology developed to cover the human voice in unwanted areas with a sound level eight dB less than conventional systems, environmental audio with four types of sound that is mixed to the speech sound masker, as well as four types of sound effect audio that are added to unobtrusively distract others from unwanted conversation. From the control unit, users can power the system on and off, select their preferred sound effect audio (guitar, piano, music box, and digital device) and environmental sound (forest, brook, urban clatter, and air conditioner), and set the performance and volume level for a personalized room environment.

[Yamaha UC Partners With Mersive Technologies]

The discreet and lightweight speakers are simple to mount to the ceiling or wall with the included mounting hardware and speaker cable (non-plenum rated). Furthering the ease of installation and setup, the back of the control unit features a speaker switch (two, four or eight) and four EQ options based on the configuration of the speakers.