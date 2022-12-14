Sony Electronics Expands DWX Series with New Plug-on Transmitter

Sony Electronics’ DWX series of professional wireless mics and transmitters is expanding with the introduction of a new digital wireless plug-on transmitter, the DWT-P30. Ideal for studio, electronic newsgathering (ENG) and location sound, the new transmitter complements Sony’s slot-in receiver and bodypack transmitters to create an all-inclusive digital wireless microphone system that can be used with Sony’s cameras, in addition to UniSlot standard devices.

(Image credit: Sony)

Key features include: