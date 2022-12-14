Sony Electronics Expands DWX Series with New Plug-on Transmitter

The next-generation DWT-P30 creates a complete digital wireless microphone system.

Sony Electronics’ DWX series of professional wireless mics and transmitters is expanding with the introduction of a new digital wireless plug-on transmitter, the DWT-P30.  Ideal for studio, electronic newsgathering (ENG) and location sound, the new transmitter complements Sony’s slot-in receiver and bodypack transmitters to create an all-inclusive digital wireless microphone system that can be used with Sony’s cameras, in addition to UniSlot standard devices.

(Image credit: Sony)

Key features include:

  • 375kHz spacing high-density simultaneous multi-channel operation and wideband tuning at a maximum of 148MH. Allows tuning to frequencies as mandated by the FCC Spectrum guidelines UHF-TV Ch. 14-36 and 38 UHF-TV.
  • High sound quality with CODEC MODE4 prioritizes audio quality, ensures faithful reproduction, maintains transmission stability, and provides low delay time.
  • Selectable RF outpower power (2mW/ 10mW / 25mW).
  • Long battery life of approximately six hours.
  • Remote control of transmitter settings with Cross Remote function.
