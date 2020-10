"U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have arrested 90 people in recent months as part of a sting operation involving a fake university the agency set up in suburban Michigan to snare undocumented immigrants."—Source: Chronicle of Higher Education

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This tech-driven sting has some dubious ethical implications — baiting foreign students and taking their tuition money via a fake university before the ICE sting.