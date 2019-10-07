Solving These 5 Issues will Make Education AR/VR Go Mainstream (VentureBeat)

"I look forward to attending the International Society for Technology in Education event every year. Not surprisingly, this year, there was a lot of talk about the acceleration of integrating technology-driven programs into school curricula earlier across the board. Education is becoming more “student-centric”, as one teacher put it. With access to technology, there are more ways to teach and learn. Students increasingly have a unique voice in how they learn. In the past, the only voice heard was the educator. That is a true shift in the culture."—Source: VentureBeat

Yes, AR and VR shoe incredible potential in education. But for that potential to be fully realized, these emerging technologies have a few barriers to clear before they will see wide-spread campus adoption.