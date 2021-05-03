Solutionz Names Michael Frank President of Southeast Region

Longtime AV professional Michael Frank has joined Solutionz, No. 6 on the 2020 SCN Top 50 list, as its president of the Southeast region. Frank, who has over 30 years of sales and leadership experience in the AV industry, will oversee six sales offices in Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Michael Frank

He will be taking the reins from SCN Hall of Famer Barry Goldin, CTS, who will retire at the end of May after a 40-year career in the audiovisual industry.

“Michael is an outstanding addition to our team. His expansive industry knowledge, leadership skills, and success as a sales coach are the qualities that we were looking for as we continue to grow our strong presence in the Southeast,” said Solutionz CEO Bill Warnick.

“I am thrilled to join the Solutionz team,” added Frank. “I am looking forward to adding my expertise, dedication, and track record of success to expand Solutionz leading position in the Southeast.”

In addition to his role at Solutionz, Frank is currently serving as a lieutenant commander in the United States Coast Guard Reserves as senior reserve officer, Base Charleston.