Social Distancing Does Not Mean Social Isolation: The Need for Caring Campuses Now (The EvoLLLution)

"Colleges are working hard to transfer their courses to an online environment during the COVID-19 crisis. Some colleges are doing this seamlessly; others are struggling. Unfortunately, the same amount of attention is not being paid to student support and administrative services. This imbalance is understandable because our community colleges have a long history of providing online courses, but professional staff have not needed to access similar roadmaps for providing services in a virtual environment."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Social distancing is necessary right now, but so is finding ways to connect when we can't be together in person. It isn't just about student engagement right now — communication and empathy are also important.