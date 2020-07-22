Snapchat, Instagram and Other Unexpected Guests in Class (Inside Higher Ed)

"Before the coronavirus pandemic pushed all higher education online, we used to think of our class as the students who sat in the lecture hall where we taught. We worked hard to craft engaging lessons for these students. Class sessions were interactive, with discussions, debates and role plays. Students participated in in-class polls and quizzes with a smartphone or response device."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Even when learning happens in a physical classroom, it can be difficult to encourage students to avoid digital distractions. Inside Higher Ed breaks down what this means for educators looking to craft immersive learning experiences.