Snap One Integrates OvrC Platform Within Access Networks—What That Means for You

Integrators can now configure, monitor, and manage the Wi-Fi networks of businesses remotely via the Cloud with the latest enhancements from Snap One . Its OvrC remote monitoring platform is now integrated within Access Networks, further streamlining workflows for systems integrators while delivering a simpler connectivity experience for customers.

This new OvrC integration includes the complete portfolio of both indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi 6 Unleashed access points from Access Networks. From one unified WAP configuration tool, Snap One Partners can quickly and easily deploy and provide critical ongoing networking support to myriad residential and commercial customers.

[25 Collaboration Solutions for 2024]

Systems integrators gain deeper insights into their customers’ networks, proactively troubleshooting to reduce truck rolls, increasing operational efficiency, and introducing new streams of recurring revenue. At the same time, home and business owners benefit from software updates and comprehensive support of their entire network, ensuring optimal performance now and in the future. The OvrC software is now integrated natively into Access Networks Wi-Fi 6 Unleashed access points, making updates seamless, transparent and easy to deploy to both existing and new customers.

[Adele to Enter Guinness Book of World Records with Largest Outdoor Video Wall]

Integration with OvrC further fortifies Access Networks as a member of the Snap One ecosystem and offers Partners a distinct advantage when specifying networks for customers with extensive connectivity requirements. Five Wi-Fi 6 Unleashed access points in the Access Networks portfolio support OvrC, including an outdoor B350 access point.