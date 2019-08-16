SMPTE to Honor 2019 Award Recipients at Annual Gala

SMPTE will honor a group of industry leaders and innovators at the SMPTE Awards Gala on Thurs., Oct. 24. The gala and afterparty will serve as the concluding events of the SMPTE 2019 Annual Conference (SMPTE 2019) at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in downtown Los Angeles.

"The SMPTE Awards Gala is a significant annual event because it recognizes industry leaders of the past, present, and future," said SMPTE president Patrick Griffis, vice president of technology in the Office of the CTO at Dolby Laboratories. "Every person who will be honored at the gala has in some way made a substantial contribution to the ongoing advancement of media and entertainment technology. It's always exciting to share the room with such a remarkable and accomplished group of individuals."

SMPTE's Progress Medal has been awarded to Cristina Gomila Torres. She is the first female recipient in the award's history. (Image credit: SMPTE)

The Progress Medal is the most prestigious SMPTE award, and it recognizes outstanding technical contributions to the progress of the engineering phases of the motion-picture, television, or motion-imaging industries. SMPTE will present the 2019 Progress Medal to Cristina Gomila Torres for her leadership and ongoing contributions to the motion-picture and media industry.

Tickets for the SMPTE Annual Awards Gala are limited. Those registering for SMPTE 2019 may elect to purchase tickets to the Annual Awards Gala as an add-on to their conference packages or as a stand-alone purchase. More information regarding the Gala and the 2019 Honorees may be found at https://2019.smpte.org/home/gala.