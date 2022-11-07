Skykit Expands Product Availability through ADI Global Distribution

Skykit (opens in new tab) has entered a new distribution agreement with ADI Global Distribution (opens in new tab). As more commercial AV professionals look to Skykit to provide digital signage and workplace experience solutions, ADI offers an additional path to purchase for its network of partners.

[Digital Signage on the Go] (opens in new tab)

"We are excited to expand our reach with ADI and offer our digital signage and workplace experience solutions to their customers across the United States and Canada," said Irfan Khan, Skykit CEO. “Partnering with ADI will allow us to utilize their strong distribution network to help elevate Skykit into a global digital signage solutions provider.”

Skykit solution offerings available through ADI include Skykit’s content management system Beam; Turf, Skykit’s check-in and space management solutions; and Control, an Android remote device management tool. These products are now available at ADI.

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: ADI)

“We identified Pro AV as a growing category for ADI and our customers, and continue to expand our offering with new products and suppliers,” said Cynthia Menna, vice president and general manager of AV at ADI Global Distribution. “We're excited to add Skykit to our comprehensive portfolio, and help our customers enhance their installations with Skykit's dynamic digital signage solutions."