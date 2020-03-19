SIIA, White House Launch Ed Tech Database for Online Learning Tools

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) in partnership with The White House, has launched Tech for Learners, a web-based, searchable database that offers a variety of education technology solutions to support online learning and remote school administration. At launch, Tech for Learners is designed to assist schools, administrators, and public officials who are scaling up online learning in the wake of facility closings and other measures taken due to outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Coming updates will include resources for parents and learners.

“As our nation deals with the dynamic challenges resulting from this public health crisis, SIIA’s members and partners are supporting education and our nation’s communities at all levels as they transition to or extend their online learning capabilities,” said SIIA president Jeff Joseph. “Tech for Learners will assist educators and school administrators in identifying the EdTech solution that best fits the specific needs of their school, student population, and educational community—from distance and online learning to remote administration and telework. Our hope is this will provide them, along with parents and students, some peace of mind and certainty in these uncertain times.”

Tech for Learners will also highlight companies that are making their products discounted or free to use during this time, as well as links to partner organizations who are leading the way to meet the needs of schools, districts, states, universities, and the workforce.

This launch is a first step in supporting America’s education system. Working within the entire education ecosystem, Tech for Learners will continue to grow, offering additional products, tools, professional learning, and resources to meet the ongoing needs of everyone involved in implementing online learning. Companies interested in having their products or services included in this program are encouraged to find information here.

“The upcoming weeks are going to be challenging as America’s teachers, parents, and students find a way to navigate life in this extraordinary moment,” Joseph said. “We are proud of SIIA’s members and partners who are pulling together to make this difficult time a little easier for educators, students and their families.”