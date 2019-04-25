Signagelive, ArtPlayer Enter Strategic Partnership

Signagelive has entered into a new strategic partnership with ArtPlayer, enabling customers to select from thousands of modern and classical artworks for playback on Signagelive powered players and SoC displays. Fully integrated with Signagelive, ArtPlayer users can create and publish art directly into Signagelive, without the need to update manually. All subsequent changes to content in ArtPlayer are automatically updated on Signagelive players showing the ArtPlayer content.



ArtPlayer is a TV streaming and digital signage art service that gives you the tools to create and display thousands of high-resolution masterpieces.

“Through our Signagelive Marketplace, we aim to bring the widest choice of content and apps to our customers and partners," said Jason Cremins, Founder & CEO, Signagelive. "The inclusion of ArtPlayer to the Marketplace enables an extensive library of modern and contemporary artworks to be scheduled and published to any Signagelive supported player or display. Displaying art in the workplace and public spaces has been shown to boost productivity, lower stress and increase wellbeing; all of which are compelling reasons to add ArtPlayer to your digital signage content strategy.”

ArtPlayer is available in the Signagelive Marketplace and can be easily added to the Signagelive platform.