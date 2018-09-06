Shure Opens Office in Bengaluru, India

Shure has opened a new sales and marketing office in Bengaluru, India. The office officially opened on Aug. 1, 2018. The new location supports the company’s commitment to managing its sales channel in South Asia, including India, Bangladesh, the Maldives, Nepal, and Pakistan.

Chicco Hiranandani will lead Shure's new office in Bengaluru, India

The location enables Shure to be closer to its customers and increases its accessibility and response time to market challenges and opportunities. While the new office will solidify Shure’s presence in the region, customers will still be directed to purchase products through established distributors and partners.

“India has experienced exponential business growth during the past few years and has become a hub for Fortune 500 companies and AV manufacturers alike,” said Mark Humrichouser, vice president of global sales at Shure. “The new office presents an opportunity to reinforce our commitment to this lucrative market and better understand the customer, which is imperative for long-term success.”

Country director Chicco Hiranandani will lead the new Bengaluru office. He will be joined by market development manager Devraj Panicker, who will oversee corporate end-customer engagements with a focus on Integrated Systems solutions. Looking ahead, Hiranandani will be working closely with channel partners to instate a long-term, dedicated growth plan for South Asia to support the company’s vertical market goals.

“By opening the office in Bengaluru we now have a closer presence to our customers and partners,” said Hiranandani. “We look forward to building new relationships—and nurturing established ones—with this important region.