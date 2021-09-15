Shure Launches AI Denoiser for IntelliMix Room

The What: Shure is introducing IntelliMix Room DSP software version 3.1 equipped with the company's Denoiser feature. The Denoiser is a machine-learned program trained to separate speech from noises. AI training occurs only in Shure labs, and improvements to the algorithm are delivered through software updates.

The What Else: While noise reduction algorithms can reduce the impact of light and consistent background noise like air-conditioning, the IntelliMix Room Denoiser protects a meeting from random audio distractions that are typically challenging to avoid. Paired together, Shure's noise reduction algorithm and AI Denoiser make disruption-free meetings with IntelliMix Room even more effortless.

The AI Denoiser's intensity can be set to Low, Medium or High, so users can tailor how aggressively they want it to subdue noises in their own space. The IntelliMix Room Denoiser works on many types of disruptive noises, including typing and keyboard noise; pen clicking and pencil tapping; shuffling papers; slamming doors; crinkling food packaging.

The Bottom Line: High-quality meeting audio is key to the future of the hybrid workspace across all industries. A team can't put its best foot forward if everyone is on mute due to audio disruptions. IntelliMix Room AI Denoiser is a new solution for creating distraction-free meetings.