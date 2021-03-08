Shure Honored as a Top Workplace in the U.S. for 2021

Shure has been recognized as an award winner in Top Workplaces USA by Energage, a research company and provider of technology-based employee engagement tools; this was Energage's first year publishing the list. Shure won in three categories, including Top Workplaces USA Award (National Award), Top Workplaces Manufacturing Award (Industry Award), and Top Workplaces Communication Award (Culture Excellence Award).

Companies honored were chosen based on data collected from employee surveys administered by Energage, and the awards were first announced on January 27 at the 2021 Top Workplaces National Celebration, a virtual event. Nearly 600 companies are recognized for 2021, including 570 Top Workplaces USA winners and additional winners in the Industry and Culture Excellence categories.

“We are proud to receive this honor by Top Workplaces USA, and we owe it to our talented and dedicated associates, for the contributions they make to the success of our company,” said Chris Schyvinck, Shure's president and CEO. “This achievement is a testament to the culture and work environment we are committed to creating at Shure, and we greatly appreciate this recognition.”