Shure Announces Passing of Mark Brunner

Mark Brunner, a long-time Shure employee, died on October 1, 2020.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce the unexpected passing of Mark Brunner on October 1," said Christine Schyvinck, president and CEO, Shure. "Mark was more than our VP of global corporate and government relations; he was family to so many of us at Shure and in the industry. Mark joined Shure in 1989, and he touched the lives of everyone he worked with. Mark was a trusted advisor, a mentor, and most importantly, a friend. Our thoughts are with Mark’s family at this difficult time."

Brunner served as an ambassador for the company and the industry. He held several key positions at Shure during his tenure with the company including director of advertising, managing director of the musical instrument and touring sound business unit, and senior director of global brand management.

Brunner was also the former president of the Professional Audio Manufacturers Alliance (PAMA) from 2011-2013, and a key member of PAMA’s marketing and retreat planning committees, where he lent an important and consistent voice to the strategic planning and implementation of various PAMA activities.

On behalf of PAMA, Greg Beebe, chair of the board of directors, said, “With the passing of Mark Brunner, we have surely lost one of the leading and most impassioned and valued voices of our industry. Mark always had a remarkably positive attitude. He was a mentor, a sounding board, an advocate of best practices, a good friend, and generous supporter to all who knew him. He was the voice of reason and truly made a difference. Our loss is shared by the entire music community, as he has left an indelible imprint on this industry.”

Additional information about the company’s celebration of Mark’s life will be shared shortly. In the meantime, cards or letters for the family can be sent to the following address:

Mark Brunner Family c/o Shure Incorporated

5800 W. Touhy Avenue

Niles, IL 60714