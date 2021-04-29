Sharp NEC Upgrades P Series Displays

The What: Sharp NEC Display Solutions has

upgraded its P Series large format displays. The

professional display lineup provides a wide color

gamut panel, full metal chassis and advanced feature-

set for effective and memorable UHD digital signage.

These displays are ideal for professional applications

in finance, healthcare, restaurant, retail and

transportation.

The What Else: The upgraded P Series displays

deliver vivid, crystal clear imagery and messaging

with native UHD resolution (3840 x 2160). The

displays feature NEC’s proprietary SpectraView

Engine, a function that works cohesively with the new

wide color gamut, 700 cd/m2 professional grade panel

by allowing precise color and luminance accuracy.

Additionally, Multi Picture Mode functionality removes

expensive external processing needs and allows the

display to carry that burden by giving the customer

the ability to show multiple and separate simultaneous

images at once. This could be an important feature for

network operation centers or command and control

hubs where many data inputs need to be scanned

quickly.

Available in 43-, 49- and 55-inch displays, the P

Series increases on its previous modularity by offering

the ability to fit customers’ needs through multiple

integrated professional technologies. All new

MultiSync P Series displays accept the Intel Smart

Display Module Small or Large through a unique

mechanical and electrical design for sleek all-in-one

intelligence and interoperability in a small form factor

setting. This allows for seamless implementation of

Intel processor-based PCs and other peripheral

devices without having to deal with the hassles of

mounting external devices or running video or audio

cabling.

The Bottom Line: The P Series expands on the

earlier versions of this lineup by allowing

for the optional implementation of the Raspberry Pi

Compute Module 4 directly into each display, which

outperforms previous versions by offering gigabyte

network speeds and faster CPU processing as well as

NEC MediaPlayer support.