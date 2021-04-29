Sharp NEC Upgrades P Series Displays

The What: Sharp NEC Display Solutions has
upgraded its P Series large format displays. The
professional display lineup provides a wide color
gamut panel, full metal chassis and advanced feature-
set for effective and memorable UHD digital signage.
These displays are ideal for professional applications
in finance, healthcare, restaurant, retail and
transportation.
The What Else: The upgraded P Series displays
deliver vivid, crystal clear imagery and messaging
with native UHD resolution (3840 x 2160). The
displays feature NEC’s proprietary SpectraView
Engine, a function that works cohesively with the new
wide color gamut, 700 cd/m2 professional grade panel
by allowing precise color and luminance accuracy.
Additionally, Multi Picture Mode functionality removes
expensive external processing needs and allows the
display to carry that burden by giving the customer
the ability to show multiple and separate simultaneous
images at once. This could be an important feature for
network operation centers or command and control
hubs where many data inputs need to be scanned
quickly.
Available in 43-, 49- and 55-inch displays, the P
Series increases on its previous modularity by offering
the ability to fit customers’ needs through multiple
integrated professional technologies. All new
MultiSync P Series displays accept the Intel Smart
Display Module Small or Large through a unique
mechanical and electrical design for sleek all-in-one
intelligence and interoperability in a small form factor
setting. This allows for seamless implementation of
Intel processor-based PCs and other peripheral
devices without having to deal with the hassles of
mounting external devices or running video or audio
cabling.
The Bottom Line: The P Series expands on the
earlier versions of this lineup by allowing
for the optional implementation of the Raspberry Pi
Compute Module 4 directly into each display, which
outperforms previous versions by offering gigabyte
network speeds and faster CPU processing as well as
NEC MediaPlayer support.