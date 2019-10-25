Sharp Business Systems Named Continuum Partner of the Year

Sharp Business Systems has been awarded the Partner of the Year Award by Continuum at the company's Navigate 2019 conference. The Continuum Partner of the Year Award recognizes Continuum's top partner overall by revenue.

The team at Sharp Business Systems was presented with the award for the third consecutive year at Continuum's Navigate 2019 conference in Las Vegas. (Image credit: Sharp Business Systems)

"Over the past five years, Sharp and Continuum have worked tirelessly to deliver cost-effective IT services to organizations across the country," said Newt Higman, national director, managed IT services, Sharp Business Systems. "In this age of sophisticated cyber threats and IT budget challenges, Sharp customers can benefit from the combined strengths and unparalleled level of protection of our available cybersecurity offering. We're honored to receive this recognition by Continuum and look forward to many more years of delivering cutting-edge IT solutions to our valued clients."

Sharp has been working with Continuum and its suite of managed IT services since 2014. The relationship allows Sharp to provide available services for cybersecurity, network monitoring and management, help desk support, mobile device management and backup/disaster recovery. These services allow businesses to operate with a proactive approach to help avoid potential IT issues.

"Continuum's partner awards are designed to recognize the leaders in the managed services industry, and year after year, that's exactly what Sharp has proven to be," said Bob Kocis, CRO at Continuum. "I congratulate the team at Sharp for earning this recognition and for their amazing success and growth in the market."

The 2019 Navigate conference brought together several key players in managed IT services with the purpose of empowering growth-minded service providers to discover the skills, solutions, and tools to define their path to success. Sharp has been recognized at Navigate for the past four years.

