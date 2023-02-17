Severtson Launches Perforated Broadway Series Solutions

Severtson Screens (opens in new tab) launched a white, perforated, acoustically-transparent screen option for its Broadway Thin Bezel Series fixed frame projection screen solutions.

“After meeting customer demand for a new lower cost Broadway Series Thin Bezel collection last year, they then asked for a perforated version, and we are proud to deliver,” said Aaron White, home theater and Pro AV sales lead at Severtson Corp. “Now available with an acoustically transparent option in seven screen sizes ranging from 100 to 165 inches, Broadway is a complete collection of fixed frame projection screens that offer a sturdy extruded aluminum frame with a 3/8-inch visible border for a fully maximized viewing area. They are excellent solutions for any home theater, office, conference room, sports bar, or other venue needing a modern, high-performance projection screen.”

The Broadway Thin Bezel Series’ durable, aluminum frame offers the thinnest visible bezel that Severtson Screens can provide, offering a clean, sharp appearance that maximizes the viewable area. Each screen is manufactured to the same high standards as Severtson's large cinema screens installed in theaters worldwide.

“Broadway’s appearance does not distract from the projected content, but instead quietly enhances the viewing experience with its perfectly tensioned viewing surface and precision-aligned black velvet frame,” White continued.

