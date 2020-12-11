Service Matters: Choosing an IT Services Provider That Meets Your Needs (EdTech Magazine)

"Between budget constraints, campus closures and the heightened need for technology support resulting from remote and online learning, university IT departments are faced with a massive undertaking: How can they continue to provide the high-caliber experiences that their faculty, staff and students deserve, despite constricting resources and an increasingly uncertain postsecondary landscape?"—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The pandemic has created increased work for IT teams in tandem with shrinking budgets. As institutions try to do more with less, some are turning to external IT services providers to help bridge the gaps. EdTech Magazine offers strategies for finding the right vendor for your institution from an ever-expanding list of options.