Sennheiser's TCC2 Now Supported by the Utelogy Utelligence Program

Utelogy (opens in new tab) has further expanded its innovative Utelligence Program for AV and UC Device Standardization by introducing new support for the Sennheiser (opens in new tab) TeamConnect Ceiling 2 (TCC2) and upcoming support for the Sennheiser SpeechLine series. This alliance will provide end users, integrators, and Managed Service Providers with the following benefits:

Easy and fast integration of Sennheiser TCC2 ceiling microphone in Utelogy

Proactive alerts and monitoring for an “always available” and enhanced user experience.

Insight and management of the Sennheiser system including performance and utilization.

Superior audio quality for voice and video conferences with Sennheiser’s patented automatic speaker detection and dynamic beamforming for best speech intelligibility.

“Working with our partners to make collaboration and learning easier through advanced audio technology is of the upmost importance to us at Sennheiser,” stated Charlie Jones, global alliance and partnership manager, business communications, Sennheiser. “We also believe in giving our customers the ability to choose the best solution for their application. We are excited to be partnering with Utelogy to give our customers the ability to remotely monitor our microphones with their award-winning Utelligence platform and look forward to future innovations that bring us closer together.

Because of Sennheiser’s open API interface, its microphones can be integrated anywhere quickly and easily with the use of REST API. This enables these Sennheiser solutions to be integrated into Utelogy’s Utelligence program, satisfying all the controlling, monitoring and security requirements to be labeled as Utelligent +.

The Sennheiser API supports controlling the microphone output, monitoring microphone levels, adjusting audio settings, and getting detailed analytics on asset data, such as the current firmware version. The TCC2 integrates with Utelogy’s management, automation, and cost-saving solution, U-Automate, and can be controlled with Utelogy’s hardware agnostic control platform. With the usage of the Sennheiser’s ceiling microphone, combined with the installation of the Utelogy software, it transforms any AV estate into a manageable environment providing a reduced total cost of ownership with an exceptional user experience.

“We are delighted to form a strategic relationship with one of the leading manufacturers in our industry. Since officially launching the program last year, the Utelligence standard has erupted within in industry. It’s proving to be an increasingly powerful way of building out future-proofed enterprise-grade systems which highlight the value of building partnerships in the industry, focusing on security, and making sure the end-user’s voice is heard”, commented Frank Pellkofer, president and co-founder at Utelogy. “The Utelogy Platform is becoming progressively more innovative and feature-rich as a result of these collaborations and deep-level customer feedback, allowing ever-more-powerful ‘single-pane of glass’ management and monitoring.”