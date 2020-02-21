See the Big Picture, but Keep an Eye on the Small Moments (EdTech Magazine)

"When higher education leaders seek to reimagine the campus experience, they often start with the big picture. It makes sense: Identify desired outcomes and develop a high-level strategy to achieve them. Yet when we focus too closely on the big picture, it’s easy to forget that our constituents experience campus technologies one interaction at a time."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

While we often focus on the large scale, small digital moments truly make up the big picture for campus IT. Don't forget: each individual interaction can help make a difference.