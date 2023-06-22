SDVoE Introduces Integration with AVI-SPL Symphony

The SDVoE Alliance announced integration with AVI-SPL Symphony, a user-experience management platform to administer, monitor, control, and analyze multi-vendor AV, UC, and spaces across environments.

The SDVoE API expands Symphony’s view into the full technology deployment of customers. Industry professionals can control and manage SDVoE devices alongside other system devices, such as sources, displays, lighting, shades and other components via Symphony. As a result, collaboration spaces increase uptime, users adoption strengthens, and technical resources decrease time to resolution and root cause analysis.

[The ABCs of API]

“The SDVoE API was designed as a flexible yet simple software platform to empower the rapid development of highly specialized software, custom-tailored to the needs of a vast array of end users,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “Our goal in designing the SDVoE API was to create a solution that would work in parallel with other management platforms, like Symphony. Together, with AVI-SPL, we are pleased to introduce integration with AVI-SPL Symphony to streamline and enhance workflows for managing a myriad of devices in collaboration spaces.”

“Symphony’s purpose is to minimize the struggles of end users and IT staff as they leverage and deploy technology. We want technology to work for us, not against us,” said Laurie Berg, vice president of Symphony Product Operations. “Working with organizations, like SDVoE, enables Symphony a broader portfolio of devices to centrally monitor, more guided and detailed incident management, increased implementation of workplace standards, and strategic analysis for future decisions. End users have an optimal experience and IT resources have peace of mind.”

[SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2022]

The SDVoE API allows manufacturers, developers, and system integrators to exercise their creativity to reimagine traditional AV use cases and invent new ones yet to be conceived or even possible without the SDVoE platform. SDVoE’s API connects directly to the cloud to enable remote management and monitoring in a modern and IT-friendly fashion. Operators can monitor the performance of their SDVoE technology remotely to reduce downtime and control complex tasks. SDVoE’s API supports complex programming tasks for various applications, such as video walls, instant-switching, and multiview, without the extra cost, downtime, and hardware. With the SDVoE API, technology professionals can access those tasks via the Symphony platform, while also having visibility into their entire collaboration estate.