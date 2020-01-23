SDVoE Alliance to Hold Shootout Between AVoIP and Matrix Switches at ISE 2020

At ISE 2020 (RAI Amsterdam, Feb.11-14, stand 1-F40) the SDVoE Alliance will feature a simple demonstration of two video systems, one an SDVoE network and the other a traditional matrix switch design. Each system consists of four 4K displays arranged in a 2x2 video wall. A single touchpanel and control system will drive both video systems simultaneously.

(Image credit: SDVoE)

“It’s time to leave the matrix switch behind us,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “Our industry’s future is Ethernet, and this demonstration illustrates that SDVoE delivers that future with the performance we’ve come to expect, and capabilities not previously imagined. Today’s successful AV implementations are focused on experience, not on bits and bytes. The SDVoE platform makes it simple to deliver an experience unmatched by any other technology, old or new.”

The head-to-head comparison will demonstrate SDVoE’s built-in multiview compositing capability without added hardware, synchronized video wall processing that eliminates image tearing and motion jitter, instant switching for seamless content transitions, source image preview on the touchpanel, image scaling without the usual one- or two-frame latency penalty, and a standardized API that makes it simple to manage SDVoE devices via legacy control systems.

The demonstration will also highlight SDVoE’s multi-vendor interoperability that reduces the risk of stranded investment as business needs change. A mix of hardware from Christie, NETGEAR, ZeeVee, Altimium, Aurora Multimedia, DVIGear, IDK, Kramer, and Black Box will all be part of the SDVoE network.