SDVoE Alliance Publishes Product Catalog via AV-iQ Leading up to ISE 2020

In advance of ISE 2020, the SDVoE Alliance has created a comprehensive online catalog of member products via the AV-iQ platform. The new SDVoE product catalog on provides search, comparison, and project list tools.

“A product catalog is the number-one feature that integrators and end users have requested we add to our website and we are happy to oblige,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “Partnering with AV-IQ is a natural fit because it’s been a trusted resource AV professionals have turned to for many years. It’s always been easy for manufacturers to keep up-to-date with their latest offerings and will now provide easy access to the world of SDVoE products.”

"Last year, we partnered with SDVoE to add their logo to our platform on products designated as SDVoE, and we gave our users a way to filter search results on AV-iQ.com by SDVoE. We're thrilled to take this a step further providing SDVoE with a customized catalog linked on their website,” said Mark Loftus, president, AV-iQ. “This catalog will utilize the comprehensive product information in the AV-iQ database, enabling SDVoE to showcase their members and their SDVoE products to visitors of the alliance's website."

The SDVoE Alliance member product catalog is available at sdvoe.org/products.

