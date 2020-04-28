SDSU plans virtual visual arts showcase (EdScoop)

"San Diego State University announced Friday that students and faculty are creating an online repository to document how visual artwork projects are being adapted to fit the new reality of distance learning during the pandemic."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For performing and visual arts departments, the COVID-19 pandemic has done more than shift courses online — it has also necessitated the cancellation of performances and exhibitions. Read how schools like SDSU are planning virtual alternatives.