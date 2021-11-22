SCN Stocking Stuffer: Belkin HDMI Digital AV Adapter

I’ll admit I had a short moment of panic at a recent event. It was about 30 minutes before I had to make a presentation, and my team and I couldn’t find the cable that would connect a Mac (with only USB-C ports—don’t get me started) to the room’s projector. We found an adapter and made it work, but it would have been better to have several options at the ready.

For your AV tech who has to be ready to display everything, consider the Belkin CONNECT Multiport to HDMI Digital AV Adapter. No more searching for the right cable in the nick of time, because you have them all in a single cable, plug-and-play solution. Model B2B169 features HDMI, Mini DisplayPort, and USB-C (B2B169) connectors, while model B2B166 adds a VGA connector in case someone pulls out an older laptop.

You get a sturdy eight-foot cable run between the adapter and the HDMI input for your projector or display. Both models support audio for every input but VGA, plus provide support for up to 4K resolution. The connectors are even magnetized to help keep things tidy. Power comes from a four-foot USB-A cable attached next to the HDMI input.

(Image credit: Future)

SCN Stocking Stuffers is a seasonal series highlighting affordable tools for professionals on your “nice” list.