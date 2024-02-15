Scalable Display Technologies, VVVV Partner for Unified Integration

Scalable Display Technologies and VVVV have partnered to provide a unified, seamless integration to simplify the management of interactive media environments further. VVVV is a live-programming environment with a visual interface, engineered to streamline the process of prototyping and development. Its primary purpose is to simplify the management of expansive media environments, encompassing physical interfaces, real-time motion graphics, and interactive audio and video capabilities that can engage multiple users concurrently. As a result, VVVV facilitates dynamic interactive experiences, departing from the limitations imposed by traditional timeline-based rendering found in typical media servers.

“Often, traditional media servers confine you within a predefined box, limiting flexibility,” said James Pietsch, director of global accounts for Scalable Display Technologies. “VVVV, however, offers remarkable adaptability. We are thrilled to partner with VVVV to enhance this flexibility further, providing an additional layer of versatility. The direct integration between Scalable and VVVV provides operators with a seamless, enhanced user experience for dynamic media environments.

Scalable Display Manager, available with VVVV, was designed for automatic warping and edge-blending with multiple displays. Scalable Display Manager can calibrate unlimited projectors on any screen geometry, including 360-degree screens, domes and hemispheres. Created to be a reliable software solution, Scalable Display Manager features an extensive list of advanced options and enhancements.