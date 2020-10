"Ryerson University is working with an augmented reality company to develop a series of labs for science courses. The project is based on InfernoAR from NexTech AR Solutions."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

At Ryerson University, the traditional lab has been reimagined. Now, remote students will still get a virtualized hands-on experience thanks to augmented reality enhancements, Zoom sessions and interactive video content.