RUSHWORKS to Launch PTX Model 1L at The Video Show

The What: RUSHWORKS has revealed plans to roll out its PTX Model 1L at the recently re-branded The Video Show to be held in the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, DC, from Dec. 4-5, 2019.

(Image credit: RUSHWORKS)

In addition to the new PTX model, RUSHWORKS will highlight RUSHDOLLY, its robotic camera platform in Booth 609 alongside other systems developed specifically to bring easy-to-operate, affordable solutions to a broad cross-section of markets.

The What Else: Following on the global success of its PTX Model 1 PanTilt Head, RUSHWORKS has designed the Model 1L to include a more powerful tilt motor and a larger L-shaped tilt platform. The result allows expanded compatibility with wider and heavier camera/lens combinations including DSLR and mirrorless bodies like the Sony Alpha series and the versatile RX10 IV “bridge” camera with a 25x optical zoom lens.

Like the previous PTX Model 1, Model 1L can be controlled using RS-422 VISCA devices as well as DMX hardware and software. It includes connections for cameras that can be controlled using RS-422, RS-232, LANC, and Panasonic REMOTE (two-wire) communications.

The RUSHDOLLY supports cameras of all kinds, including those on PTX PanTilt heads and PTZ standalone models. It is fully integrated with RUSHWORKS CTRL+R Camera, Dolly, and Switcher Control software, and with RUSHWORKS’ VDESK/REMO Integrated PTX/PTZ Production Systems.

RUSHWORKS will also be showing attendees how one integrated system can turn one person into the producer, writer, director, technical director, and talent of a news program or entertainment show. VNEWS is the company’s turnkey production system that includes all the hardware and software necessary. It includes up to four PTZ cameras, prompters, lights, microphones, computer, and rundown software with picture-in-picture (PiP), double-box, chroma-key, recording, and streaming. Add an optional RUSHDOLLY—equally at home on the floor or suspended from the ceiling, creeping or strolling—for enhanced studio production value. VNEWS is well suited for K-12, Higher Ed, Broadcasters and Internet TV Stations.

Answering the need of a very specific market, RUSHWORKS brings VDEPO to meet the needs of those specializing in the production of on-location video depositions and courtroom support. Lightweight and small, it’s optimized for quick setup and noiseless touch-screen operation. It has four inputs, supports picture-in-picture (PiP), a graphic and video file browser with search and playback, and ISO recording of all inputs. New features include cropping, highlighting, and streaming.

Not to be forgotten, RUSHWORKS flagship production and playouts systems will also be at show. VDESK is an integrated multi-camera PTZ & PTX production system that includes switcher, effects, transitions, and chroma key, with local encoding and streaming functions.

The Company’s A-LIST BROADCAST Automation System provides all the features needed for 24/7 automation and supports SD and HD on up to four independent channels. The OTT-only configuration, the A-LIST Streamster, will also be featured in the booth.

“We are excited to be part of The Video Show, an event that attracts professionals in all areas of broadcast, government, and pro AV,” said Rush Beesley, president and founder of RUSHWORKS. “Our solutions are designed for any individual or company that values reliability, creativity, ease-of-use, and early ROI. And we’re absolutely thrilled to have the new PTX Model 1L front and center with the small but powerful RUSHDOLLY creepy-crawling next to it on a track.”

The Bottom Line: RUSHWORK’s lineup of scalable and extensible solutions integrate networked video and graphics servers and encoders with automation software for houses of worship, broadcast, cable, PEG channels, meetings, events, and digital signage.