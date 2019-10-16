Roundtable to Discuss Networked AV Best Practices for Universities

A roundtable discussion exploring the transformative effects networked AV has on learning and higher education will take place at 11 a.m. PT on October 29. The event includes an in-person discussion between multiple AV experts. A live Q&A, where webinar attendees can ask questions of the participants, will occur immediately after the discussion. Registration for the webinar is open now here.

The roundtable event is hosted by Audinate, developer of the Dante AV networking technology, and brings together experts from the University of Southern California, University of Oregon, Arizona State University, University of Colorado, Denver and Brigham Young University-Idaho.

“When we talk with our partners about how they are using networked AV we always come away impressed at their innovation and ingenuity,” said Joshua Rush, senior vice president of marketing at Audinate. “This is especially true in the higher education market. We realized it would be incredibly beneficial to bring together some of the leading minds utilizing networked AV in higher education—and then share that discussion with the industry at large.”

Those taking part in the discussion include: