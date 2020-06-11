Rose Electronics Unveils CrystalView Exact Extender

The What: Rose Electronics is introducing the CrystalView Exact-DisplayPort 1.2a and USB 3.1 Extender over a standard Cat-6a/-7 cable. This point-to-point KVM extender enables a remote display and USB peripherals to be located up to 328 feet (100 m) from the host computer.

The What Else: According to the company, CrystalView Exact is the market's first extender to transmit visually lossless DisplayPort 1.2a video at 4K60 4:4:4 with up to 10-bit HDR and full-rate USB 3.1 Gen 1 and USB 2.0. Audio embedded in DisplayPort, Ethernet pass-through, and bidirectional RS-232 are also transported. The four USB ports on the receiver unit each supply 1.2A (6W) of power to connected devices.

The Bottom Line: The extender is designed to be easy to install with plug-and-play setup and is compatible with all major operating systems. CrystalView Exact is an industrial-grade product built with an aluminum enclosure and locking power connector. Applications are numerous, including industrial control/HMI, video production, medical imaging, and interactive digital signage.

